Tensions Rise Over Unconsented Ocean Research in Japan's EEZ

Japan has filed an official protest to China, urging them to cease ocean research activities in Japan's exclusive economic zones (EEZ). The action followed the sighting of the Chinese vessel 'Xiang Yang Hong 22' in the southwestern waters of Japan.

According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Japanese Coast Guard identified the vessel deploying a wire-like object into the ocean about 379 kilometers west of the island of Amami Oshima.

Hayashi emphasized that conducting marine scientific research without Japan's consent is unacceptable, a sentiment communicated to the Chinese government. The contentious incident underscores ongoing territorial disputes over islands in the East China Sea.