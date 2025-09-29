Left Menu

Deluge Hits Palghar: Villages Inundated, Roads Washed Away

Heavy rains hit Maharashtra's Palghar district, causing floods and damage to villages, houses, and roads. A man's life was claimed, and rescue efforts are underway. Authorities are closely monitoring rising river levels, with more rainfall expected. Disaster management teams are on high alert in the region.

Updated: 29-09-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a dramatic weather turn, Palghar district in Maharashtra faced relentless rainfall, leading to widespread flooding in the area. Officials reported that villages have been submerged, with significant damage to homes and infrastructure.

Tragedy struck as Sadanand Devoo Bhurbhura was swept away by the floodwaters, marking a low point in the unfolding crisis. Rescue teams are working diligently to relocate stranded villagers to safety. Critical roads have been rendered unusable, further exacerbating the situation, with authorities distributing alternate routes for those affected.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert, warning of continued heavy rainfall, as local disaster management agencies remain vigilant to prevent further casualties. The swelling Vaitarna and Pinjal Rivers add to the already tense situation. Residents are urged to remain cautious as rescue and relief efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

