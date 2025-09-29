Left Menu

Delhi's Green Revolution: Treated Water for Horticulture

The Delhi Jal Board has launched a Rs 90-crore project to use treated water from sewage treatment plants for horticultural purposes. Pipelines will deliver the water to parks and central verges, with the aim to fully utilize the STPs' capacity and improve the city's green spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has unveiled an ambitious Rs 90-crore initiative under the stewardship of Water Minister Parvesh Verma aimed at transforming the city's horticultural landscape by utilizing treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs).

During a meeting, chaired by Verma, the DJB board greenlighted the project, which involves laying pipelines to transport treated water to extensive green zones, including parks and central road verges. The endeavor seeks to make full use of the water processed by the city's STPs.

The initiative brings together the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Public Works Department in a collaborative effort. With 37 STPs in the city and 18 undergoing upgrades, the project also aligns with improving the Yamuna's water quality by reintroducing treated water into the river.

(With inputs from agencies.)

