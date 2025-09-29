Empowering India with Geospatial Innovations: MapmyIndia and Matrix Geo Solutions Partner Up

Digital mapping pioneer MapmyIndia has formed a strategic partnership with Matrix Geo Solutions to deliver cutting-edge geospatial solutions aimed at enhancing infrastructure, urban planning, and smart governance across India.

This collaboration is set to integrate MapmyIndia's state-of-the-art mapping technologies with the drone and LiDAR capacities of Matrix Geo, facilitating the creation of real-time mapping and digital twins essential for sustainable development.

Rahul Jain, Managing Director of Matrix Geo Solutions, remarked that this collaboration will empower infrastructure planning by providing decision-makers with precise and actionable insights through the fusion of real-time mapping and drone-based data intelligence.

