Empowering India with Geospatial Innovations: MapmyIndia and Matrix Geo Solutions Partner Up
MapmyIndia has partnered with Matrix Geo Solutions to offer innovative geospatial solutions for infrastructure and urban planning. This collaboration will merge advanced mapping and drone technologies to provide real-time mapping and digital solutions, aiding sustainable development across India.
- Country:
- India
Digital mapping pioneer MapmyIndia has formed a strategic partnership with Matrix Geo Solutions to deliver cutting-edge geospatial solutions aimed at enhancing infrastructure, urban planning, and smart governance across India.
This collaboration is set to integrate MapmyIndia's state-of-the-art mapping technologies with the drone and LiDAR capacities of Matrix Geo, facilitating the creation of real-time mapping and digital twins essential for sustainable development.
Rahul Jain, Managing Director of Matrix Geo Solutions, remarked that this collaboration will empower infrastructure planning by providing decision-makers with precise and actionable insights through the fusion of real-time mapping and drone-based data intelligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
