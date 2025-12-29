Left Menu

Solidarity in Silence: Indonesia's Firework-Free New Year

In a show of solidarity with victims of recent floods in Sumatra, Indonesia's central government is supporting several regions' decision to ban fireworks for New Year celebrations. Over 1,100 people have died, and 400,000 remain displaced. Authorities continue recovery efforts estimated to cost $3.11 billion.

Solidarity in Silence: Indonesia's Firework-Free New Year
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

During this year's New Year celebrations, several regions across Indonesia will forgo fireworks in a show of solidarity with the victims of recent natural disasters in Sumatra. The government has backed these decisions, emphasizing empathy and unity as the nation grapples with the aftermath of destructive floods and landslides.

Prasetyo Hadi, speaking on behalf of President Prabowo Subianto, affirmed the government's position to support local measures banning fireworks. "It is correct because we have to show empathy and solidarity ... as a nation," he stated, acknowledging the suffering of those affected by the catastrophe.

Regions such as Jakarta and Bali are among the first to implement these bans, while authorities focus on ongoing recovery efforts in Sumatra. The series of tragic events has claimed over 1,100 lives, displaced 400,000 individuals, and inflicted damages requiring at least $3.11 billion for rebuilding infrastructure, including homes and bridges.

