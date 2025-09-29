Left Menu

Union Home Minister Launches Major Water and Sewerage Projects in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 20 water and sewerage projects costing Rs 1800 crore in Delhi. The projects primarily focus on upgrading existing facilities. Despite a postponement of the mega Okhla STP, efforts continue to expand sewage capacity by introducing decentralized sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) in various areas.

In a significant development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate twenty key projects related to the water and sewerage sector in Delhi. The inauguration, scheduled for Tuesday, marks a critical step in upgrading the city's infrastructure, with the projects constructed at a cost of Rs 1800 crore.

The focal point of the inauguration is the Keshopur sewage treatment plant (STP), where two existing STPs are being augmented at a cost of Rs 504.12 crore, according to a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) spokesperson. These upgrades will cater to an audience of approximately 25 lakh households in West Delhi, officials confirmed.

Additionally, the introduction of decentralized sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) aims to connect every household to the sewerage infrastructure, benefiting around 11 lakh people. The government plans to significantly expand its sewage treatment capacity by 2027, reflecting its commitment to addressing the city's growing infrastructure demands.

