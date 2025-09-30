MoES Launches Geochronology School 2025 to Boost Earth Science Research

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) inaugurated the School on Geochronology Techniques – 2025 today, marking a significant step in advancing India’s capacity in Earth science research. The training programme was formally opened by Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, MoES, who addressed young researchers and faculty from across the country.

Inaugural Address: Linking Science with National Goals

In his keynote remarks, Dr. Ravichandran urged participants to strengthen not only their technical skills in sample preparation and the use of advanced instrumentation but also their ability to derive meaningful scientific interpretations. He emphasized that the future of Earth sciences must align with India’s developmental goals, particularly the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Secretary highlighted the importance of self-reliance in scientific research, encouraging greater reliance on indigenous methods, facilities, and datasets while promoting collaboration and peer learning. “The value of these training schools lies not only in equipping individuals but also in their multiplier effect—participants must return as teachers to their institutions and spread knowledge widely,” he noted.

Importance of Geochronology

Geochronology, the science of dating Earth’s history, was described by Dr. Ravichandran as a critical discipline for understanding geological evolution, mapping natural resources, and addressing pressing challenges such as climate change and natural hazards. He cited examples from studies in Antarctica, which have revealed past environmental and climatic processes, helping scientists connect long-term geological transformations with today’s global issues of sustainability, resource management, and resilience to natural disasters.

Contributions of IUAC and MoES

Speaking at the event, Dr. N. Khare, Advisor & Programme Head, SAGE, MoES, underscored the role of the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) in providing cutting-edge analytical facilities and hands-on training opportunities for young researchers. He traced the Ministry’s vision back to India’s early plan periods, when efforts were first made to establish national facilities in geotechnology and geochronology.

Dr. Khare highlighted that under IUAC’s stewardship, geochronology in India has flourished, with over 9,000 samples already analyzed using Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (AMS) dating and other state-of-the-art instruments. This facility, he added, has become a cornerstone for advancing research on Earth’s dynamics, continental evolution, and applied geoscience challenges.

Focus on Inclusivity in Science

Dr. Ravichandran also underlined the importance of equity, equality, diversity, and inclusion in India’s scientific journey. He stressed that these values are essential to ensure that the benefits of geoscience research are equitably shared across society, thereby strengthening both knowledge dissemination and social development. He encouraged young researchers to stay connected with both IUAC and the Ministry, reassuring them of continued support in academic and professional pursuits.

Participation and Future Directions

The inaugural session also featured remarks by Prof. A.C. Pandey, Director, IUAC, along with contributions from Dr. Pankaj Kumar and Ms. Chaitiya Aswal of IUAC. Faculty, scientists, and early-career researchers from across India are participating in the week-long programme, which aims to equip them with advanced geochronology techniques and nurture the next generation of Earth scientists.

The School on Geochronology Techniques – 2025 is expected to not only expand India’s research capacity but also strengthen its global standing in geoscience by producing a skilled cadre of researchers capable of addressing challenges from resource management to climate resilience.