Argentina's Corn Surge: A Promising Outlook for 2025/26

Argentina's corn production is projected to reach 58 million metric tons in 2025/26, surpassing the previous season's yield of 49 million tons. In contrast, soybean output is forecasted to decline to 48.5 million tons from 50.3 million tons, according to the Buenos Aires grains exchange.

Updated: 30-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's agricultural sector is preparing for a substantial increase in corn production, with the Buenos Aires grains exchange forecasting a yield of 58 million metric tons for the 2025/26 season. This marks an impressive rise from the 49 million tons produced in 2024/25.

The outlook for soybean, however, tells a different story. The exchange estimates a decline in soybean output to 48.5 million tons, down from the 50.3 million tons recorded the previous season.

This data from the exchange highlights the shifting dynamics in Argentina's grain production and underscores the challenges and opportunities within its agro-forestry sector.

