Tackling the Complex Human-Wildlife Conflict in Wayanad: Priyanka Gandhi's Collaborative Approach

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her visit to Wayanad, addressed the intricate human-wildlife conflict and emphasized the need for collaborative solutions. She highlighted the pivotal role of forestry experts and the use of kumki elephants to manage rogue wild animals. Her efforts were part of her ongoing commitment to her constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:53 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has characterized the human-wildlife conflict in Wayanad as a 'complex problem' that necessitates a united approach for resolution. Priyanka, known for her dedication to her constituency, underscores the importance of stakeholder collaboration.

During a recent visit to the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary, Priyanka engaged with Dr. Arun Zacharia, a respected veterinary surgeon, to gain insights on wildlife management. Her discussions with Dr. Zacharia and forest officials revealed that expertise in wildlife and forest issues is crucial for mitigating the conflict between human settlements and wild animals.

Key to the conservation strategy, according to Priyanka, is the deployment of kumki elephants, specially trained to deter rogue wild elephants from entering human territories. Her statement highlights the necessity for all involved parties to find practical solutions to the pressing issue.

