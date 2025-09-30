Maharashtra's GCC Policy 2025: Boosting Jobs and Investment

The Maharashtra government has rolled out an ambitious Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy for 2025, designed to bolster infrastructural development and enhance administrative efficacy throughout the state.

This strategic initiative is projected to draw Rs 50,600 crore in investments while generating around 400,000 jobs between 2025 and 2030, in both urban and rural areas.

Besides targeting high-value global investments, the policy seeks to establish world-class economic centers and develop digital data banks, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, aiming to strengthen sectors such as IT, automotive, and green energy.