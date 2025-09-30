Maharashtra's GCC Policy 2025: Boosting Jobs and Investment
The Maharashtra cabinet approved the Global Capability Centre Policy 2025 to spur infrastructure and administrative efficiency, attracting Rs 50,600 crore and creating 4 lakh jobs by 2030. Focused on tier-2 and tier-3 cities, the policy targets high-value investments and strengthens sectors like IT, automotive, and more.
The Maharashtra government has rolled out an ambitious Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy for 2025, designed to bolster infrastructural development and enhance administrative efficacy throughout the state.
This strategic initiative is projected to draw Rs 50,600 crore in investments while generating around 400,000 jobs between 2025 and 2030, in both urban and rural areas.
Besides targeting high-value global investments, the policy seeks to establish world-class economic centers and develop digital data banks, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, aiming to strengthen sectors such as IT, automotive, and green energy.
