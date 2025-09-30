Karnataka Unveils Ward Delimitation Draft for Greater Bengaluru Area

The Karnataka government has unveiled a draft ward delimitation report, proposing 368 new wards as part of Greater Bengaluru's revamped governance structure. The plan falls under the recently constituted Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, utilizing data from the 2011 Census.

The proposed delimitation envisions five newly formed municipal corporations that divide the city into various zones: Bengaluru Central with 63 wards, Bengaluru South with 72, Bengaluru East with 50, Bengaluru West with 111, and Bengaluru North with 72.

Led by GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, the Ward Delimitation Commission was tasked with this reorganization. The public has until October 15 to submit objections or suggestions to the Urban Development Department at Vikas Soudha, which will be considered before the finalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)