Left Menu

Unexpected Tremor Rocks Central Visayas: Cebu City's Earthquake Alert

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit 100 km off Cebu City, Philippines, late Tuesday, with no tsunami threat reported. The quake originated 20 km from Bogo City, and a subsequent 5.2 magnitude aftershock was also noted. Authorities report no immediate casualties or damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:44 IST
Unexpected Tremor Rocks Central Visayas: Cebu City's Earthquake Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a late Tuesday occurrence, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the waters roughly 100 kilometers from Cebu City, Philippines, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami threat posed by the quake. Cebu City, which lies in the central Visayas region with a population nearing 1 million, was in close proximity to the quake's impact.

The quake occurred 20 kilometers near Bogo City, at a depth of 10 kilometers. A 5.2 magnitude aftershock followed, though authorities noted no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra Lauds Sumit Antil's Golden Victory on New Mondo Track

Neeraj Chopra Lauds Sumit Antil's Golden Victory on New Mondo Track

 India
2
Anil Joshi: From BJP to Congress - A Political Odyssey

Anil Joshi: From BJP to Congress - A Political Odyssey

 India
3
TRAI Seeks Stakeholder Insights on Future Spectrum Auction

TRAI Seeks Stakeholder Insights on Future Spectrum Auction

 India
4
Brazil's CADE and the Soy Moratorium: A Brewing Storm

Brazil's CADE and the Soy Moratorium: A Brewing Storm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025