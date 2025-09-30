Unexpected Tremor Rocks Central Visayas: Cebu City's Earthquake Alert

In a late Tuesday occurrence, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the waters roughly 100 kilometers from Cebu City, Philippines, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami threat posed by the quake. Cebu City, which lies in the central Visayas region with a population nearing 1 million, was in close proximity to the quake's impact.

The quake occurred 20 kilometers near Bogo City, at a depth of 10 kilometers. A 5.2 magnitude aftershock followed, though authorities noted no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage.

