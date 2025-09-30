Powerful Quake Rocks Central Philippines, Sparks Panic

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 shook central Philippines, causing widespread panic and sending residents rushing out of their homes Tuesday night. The quake, which was centered about 17 km northeast of Bogo city in Cebu province, resulted in significant disturbances including power outages and infrastructure damage.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has linked the tremor to local fault movements and anticipates further aftershocks. Notably, a stone church in the town of Daanbantayan suffered damage, though the full extent remains to be assessed.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," rendering it susceptible to frequent seismic disturbances and volcanic eruptions. The nation experiences around 20 typhoons annually, exacerbating its vulnerability to natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)