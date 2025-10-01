Quake Chaos: Cebu City Hit by Powerful Tremors

A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Cebu City in the Philippines on Tuesday night, leading to widespread power outages and significant building damage throughout the region. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake's depth reached 10 km, and a succession of aftershocks continued to rattle the region.

Cebu City, located in the nation's central Visayas region, holds a population close to 1 million. Ian Po, the police chief of Villaba in Leyte Province, recounted the tremor's 10-second duration, noting the local police station visibly shook. Meanwhile, police Colonel Enrico Figueroa of Cebu City reported explosions of pole-mounted transformers due to the quake.

Rescue efforts are underway as AFP reports damage to infrastructure and power disruptions. While there is no tsunami threat, the national seismological agency warned of potential aftershocks and strong currents, advising the public to remain vigilant in this earthquake-prone region. The Philippines sits on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' known for its seismic activity.

