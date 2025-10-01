Devastation in Cebu: Earthquake Leaves Trail of Destruction

A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Philippines, leaving at least 27 people dead and injuring more than 140 others. Authorities warn the death toll may rise as rescuers reach more collapsed buildings.

The earthquake struck near Bogo City in Cebu province, a famous tourist destination, disrupting power and flattening buildings, including a church over a century old. San Remigio was placed under a state of calamity to expedite response efforts.

Vice Mayor Alfie Reynes called for urgent aid, citing a lack of food, water, and heavy equipment needed for search and rescue operations. The Philippines sits on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', known for frequent seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)