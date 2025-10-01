Left Menu

Devastation in Cebu: Earthquake Leaves Trail of Destruction

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Cebu, causing 27 deaths and injuries to over 140 people. San Remigio declared a state of calamity as rescue operations continue. The quake led to significant damage, including the destruction of a historic church, and prompted appeals for food, water, and relief aid.

Updated: 01-10-2025 06:44 IST
Devastation in Cebu: Earthquake Leaves Trail of Destruction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Philippines, leaving at least 27 people dead and injuring more than 140 others. Authorities warn the death toll may rise as rescuers reach more collapsed buildings.

The earthquake struck near Bogo City in Cebu province, a famous tourist destination, disrupting power and flattening buildings, including a church over a century old. San Remigio was placed under a state of calamity to expedite response efforts.

Vice Mayor Alfie Reynes called for urgent aid, citing a lack of food, water, and heavy equipment needed for search and rescue operations. The Philippines sits on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', known for frequent seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

