Tragedy in the Philippines: Rising Death Toll from Devastating Earthquake
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit central Philippines, increasing the death toll to 60, according to a civil defence official. The count could rise as new information emerges from responders. The situation remains 'fluid,' necessitating continued vigilance and response efforts.
A deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake has struck central Philippines, with the death count now reaching 60, according to civil defence officials.
Raffy Alejandro, the civil defence deputy administrator, announced that the tally is still 'fluid' as emergency teams continue to assess the damage and rescue efforts.
The disaster has prompted an urgent response from both local and national authorities as they work to manage the unfolding crisis.
