Tragedy Strikes Construction Site: Mudslide Claims Two Lives

Two labourers were killed and one injured in a mudslide at a construction site in Madiwala. The victims were working on a pillar foundation when the incident occurred. Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, which claimed the lives of Raza Uddin Ansari and Lal Madan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 08:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two labourers lost their lives while another sustained injuries when a mound of mud collapsed at a construction site in Madiwala.

The incident unfolded Tuesday evening in Siddharth Colony where the labourers were engaged in building a pillar foundation. Police confirmed that a sudden mudslide ensnared three workers, trapping them underneath.

Raza Uddin Ansari and Lal Madan perished in the accident, while Saifullah was injured and is currently recovering. All three workers hailed from Jharkhand and had been working at the site for the past three months. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the mudslide.

