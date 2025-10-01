Typhoon Bualoi Wreaks Havoc in Vietnam
Typhoon Bualoi has caused significant damage in northern central Vietnam, costing an estimated 8 trillion dong ($303 million). The severe weather has resulted in at least 29 casualties and 22 missing persons, prompting extensive government response efforts.
The Vietnamese government is grappling with the considerable devastation left in the wake of Typhoon Bualoi. Initial assessments reveal property damage totaling 8 trillion dong ($303 million), according to a report issued on Wednesday.
Bualoi made its presence felt in northern central Vietnam on Monday, bringing with it formidable sea conditions, forceful winds, and relentless rainfall. The storm has claimed at least 29 lives while 22 individuals remain unaccounted for, as per the disaster management agency's report.
Officials are mounting a robust response to manage the aftermath, focusing both on immediate rescue efforts and long-term recovery plans to assist the affected communities.
