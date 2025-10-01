Typhoon Bualoi Wreaks Havoc in Vietnam

The Vietnamese government is grappling with the considerable devastation left in the wake of Typhoon Bualoi. Initial assessments reveal property damage totaling 8 trillion dong ($303 million), according to a report issued on Wednesday.

Bualoi made its presence felt in northern central Vietnam on Monday, bringing with it formidable sea conditions, forceful winds, and relentless rainfall. The storm has claimed at least 29 lives while 22 individuals remain unaccounted for, as per the disaster management agency's report.

Officials are mounting a robust response to manage the aftermath, focusing both on immediate rescue efforts and long-term recovery plans to assist the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)