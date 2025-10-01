Left Menu

Tragic Boat Accident Claims 26 Lives on Niger River

A boat accident on the Niger River in Kogi State, Nigeria, has resulted in the death of at least 26 people. The victims, mainly traders, were traveling to a market in Edo State. Authorities are committed to enhancing waterway safety to prevent such incidents in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:52 IST
Tragic Boat Accident Claims 26 Lives on Niger River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A tragic boat accident on the Niger River in Nigeria's Kogi State has claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals. The passengers, predominantly traders, were en route to a market in neighboring Edo State, according to Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State's commissioner for information.

The incident, which occurred in the Ibaji region, underscores ongoing safety issues with Nigeria's waterways, often exacerbated by overloaded vessels lacking essential maintenance and life-saving equipment. While the accident's cause remains undetermined, Fanwo expressed condolences to the affected families and the local community.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, frequently experiences boat accidents, especially during the rainy season. The Kogi State government, in coordination with federal agencies, plans to enhance waterway safety to prevent future tragedies involving water transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

 India
3
Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

 Global
4
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025