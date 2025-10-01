Left Menu

Tragic Mudslide Claims Lives in Southern Nepal

A mudslide in southern Nepal's Madhesh province claimed the lives of four people, including three children. The incident occurred while victims were gathering soil by the Hardikhola river. Despite initial survival efforts, they were unable to be revived at the hospital. The victims were from Sonama Rural Municipality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A tragic mudslide in southern Nepal's Madhesh province has resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including three children, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The victims, who had been collecting soil from the Hardikhola river in Haripurwa Municipality-1, died instantly following the collapse of a nearby mound, according to local reports.

While six individuals were initially involved in the soil collection, only two managed to escape. The four victims were transported to Malangwa Provincial Hospital, where medical professionals confirmed their deaths. Police Inspector Balistar Singh identified the deceased as Sayada Khatun, Sabiba Khatun, Dillu Mansur, and Nargis Khatun, all from Sonama Rural Municipality.

