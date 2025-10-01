Tragic Mudslide Claims Lives in Southern Nepal

A tragic mudslide in southern Nepal's Madhesh province has resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including three children, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The victims, who had been collecting soil from the Hardikhola river in Haripurwa Municipality-1, died instantly following the collapse of a nearby mound, according to local reports.

While six individuals were initially involved in the soil collection, only two managed to escape. The four victims were transported to Malangwa Provincial Hospital, where medical professionals confirmed their deaths. Police Inspector Balistar Singh identified the deceased as Sayada Khatun, Sabiba Khatun, Dillu Mansur, and Nargis Khatun, all from Sonama Rural Municipality.

