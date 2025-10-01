Left Menu

High-Rise Havoc: Bronx Building Collapse Sparks Emergency

A part of a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx, New York collapsed, causing a cloud of dust but fortunately no immediate injuries. The incident, reported as a gas explosion, involved an incinerator shaft in a 20-story public housing building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:57 IST
A shocking incident unfolded Wednesday morning as part of a high-rise apartment building in New York City's Bronx collapsed, leaving a section of the structure reduced to rubble.

The New York City Fire Department has confirmed there were no immediate reports of injuries following the incident, which they were prompted to respond to due to a suspected gas explosion. This explosion led to the collapse of an incinerator shaft in a 20-story structure.

The dramatic collapse, captured on video, showed the building's corner falling from top to bottom, enveloping the area in dust. The building, part of city-owned public housing, once utilized incinerator shafts for on-site trash disposal, a practice largely replaced by trash compactors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

