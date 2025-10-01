Left Menu

Powerful Quake Shakes Indonesia's Maluku Province

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Maluku province, with the epicenter offshore at a depth of 163 km. Despite its strength, the country's geophysics agency confirmed there is no tsunami threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:55 IST
Powerful Quake Shakes Indonesia's Maluku Province
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia's Maluku province on Wednesday. The epicenter was located offshore at a depth of 163 km, according to the country's geophysics agency.

Despite the quake's significant magnitude, authorities confirmed that there is no potential for a tsunami.

Residents and officials are urged to remain cautious and stay informed about any further developments.

