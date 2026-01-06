Earthquake Rattles Western Japan: No Tsunami or Major Damage

On Tuesday, western Japan experienced a significant earthquake, initially reported at a magnitude of 6.2 and later upgraded to 6.4 by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The tremors were strongly felt in Shimane prefecture and surrounding areas, yet they did not pose a tsunami threat and caused no severe injuries or substantial damage. However, minor injuries were reported, and local fire departments were quick to respond to these immediate concerns.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious of potential aftershocks over the next week. Although the Shinkansen bullet trains faced temporary delays, operations resumed shortly thereafter. Importantly, no abnormalities were detected at the local nuclear facilities, maintaining public safety reassurance in an area prone to seismic activity due to its position on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

