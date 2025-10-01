Maharashtra Braces for Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Amidst Agricultural Damage

The Maharashtra government announced that the southwest monsoon is expected to begin its withdrawal from the state around October 8, providing some relief to farmers and the administration. Torrential rains have ravaged agriculture and property in the Marathwada region over recent weeks.

The Meteorological Department has predicted scattered rainfall in Marathwada on Thursday, with intensifying showers anticipated on Friday. From October 2 to 7, sporadic rainfall accompanied by thunder is forecasted for Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Madhya Maharashtra, predominantly in the afternoons, with a heightened chance of thunderstorms over Vidarbha.

The state's agriculture department has advised farmers to protect harvested crops from rain and winds. Weather conditions are anticipated to stabilize from October 7, facilitating the monsoon's retreat on October 8, aligning with the India Meteorological Department's historical data. The region has witnessed delayed monsoon withdrawal since 2019, with substantial crop damage recorded over the current season.

