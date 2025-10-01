Cabinet Approves ₹1,500 Cr Biomedical Research Career Programme Phase-III

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of the Biomedical Research Career Programme (BRCP), Phase-III, marking a significant step in strengthening India’s biomedical research ecosystem. The programme will be implemented through a partnership between the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the Wellcome Trust (WT), United Kingdom, and the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), India Alliance.

With a total outlay of ₹1,500 crore, the DBT will contribute ₹1,000 crore, while the Wellcome Trust will invest ₹500 crore. Phase III will cover the period 2025–26 to 2030–31, with an additional six years (2031–32 to 2037–38) earmarked for servicing approved fellowships and grants.

Background and Evolution of the Programme

The BRCP was first launched in 2008–09 under the DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance initiative to build world-class biomedical research capacity in India. It was designed to support outstanding scientists through internationally benchmarked fellowships.

Phase I (2008–2018): Established India as an emerging hub for biomedical science.

Phase II (2018–2025): Expanded the programme with a broader portfolio of fellowships and grants, nurturing the next generation of biomedical researchers.

Building on these successes, Phase III seeks to scale up India’s biomedical research capacity, strengthen talent pipelines, and foster greater international collaboration, in line with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Key Features of Phase-III

The programme will focus on interdisciplinary innovation, translational research, and equity in scientific opportunity. The major components include:

Fellowship Programmes: Early Career Fellowships – for postdoctoral researchers to establish independent research careers.

Intermediate Fellowships – supporting scientists at critical career transitions in basic, clinical, and public health research. These fellowships are globally recognised and tailored to nurture India’s next generation of biomedical leaders. Collaborative Grants Programme: Career Development Grants – for early-career researchers to establish strong independent programmes.

Catalytic Collaborative Grants – for 2–3 investigator teams, designed for mid-career and senior researchers with strong track records. These will promote team science and accelerate translational outcomes in healthcare. Research Management Programme: Strengthening institutional support systems, mentoring frameworks, and professional research management practices to maximise efficiency and outcomes of scientific research. Capacity Building and Inclusivity: A stronger push for regional equity , expanding activities into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities .

10–15% increased support for women scientists to enhance inclusivity.

Development of national and international partnerships, strengthening India’s role in the global biomedical knowledge economy.

Expected Outcomes

The government anticipates far-reaching impacts from Phase III, including:

Training of over 2,000 students and postdoctoral fellows across India.

Significant increase in high-impact publications in globally recognised journals.

Enabling patentable discoveries and healthcare innovations.

25–30% of collaborative programmes expected to reach Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 and above , enhancing translational potential.

Improved public engagement in science , mentorship programmes, and global knowledge exchange.

Expanded opportunities for researchers in underserved regions, addressing regional disparities in scientific infrastructure.

Significance for India’s Science and Health Sector

India is emerging as a global hub for biomedical research with rising investments in science and technology. The BRCP aligns with national priorities such as:

Health innovation and biotechnology-driven growth .

Capacity building in life sciences and public health research .

Strengthening translational science to address India’s healthcare challenges.

By linking research with societal needs, the programme supports both national healthcare priorities and India’s contribution to the global knowledge economy.

Looking Ahead

The Cabinet’s approval of Phase-III of BRCP reaffirms the government’s commitment to building a resilient, innovative, and globally competitive biomedical ecosystem. With a robust framework for mentorship, collaboration, and translation, India is well-positioned to transform biomedical research into solutions that improve health outcomes, drive innovation, and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.