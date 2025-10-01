Monsoon Fury: Heavy Downpours to Lash South Bengal
The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts significant rainfall throughout Coastal and South Bengal districts due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. While Kolkata is expected to receive moderate rain, coastal areas like South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur are likely to experience heavy downpours. This weather pattern will persist until October 3.
- Country:
- India
Coastal and South Bengal districts are bracing for heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensifies, per an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announcement on Wednesday.
Starting from noon on October 2, Kolkata will witness moderate rains with isolated heavy showers. However, coastal districts such as South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur are expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall, continuing over two days.
Although widespread rainfall is anticipated across South Bengal, the showers are forecasted to be more intense in specific areas, particularly along the coastlines. The monsoon remains active until mid-October, contributing to the sustained precipitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Storm Alert: Depression Forming Over Bay of Bengal
Bay of Bengal's Low Pressure Threatens Durga Puja Festivities
Odisha Prepares for Impending Depression Over Bay of Bengal
Weather Alert: Depression Looms Over Bay of Bengal During Durga Puja
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Bay of Bengal Depression: Authorities Prepare for Heavy Rain and Storms