Monsoon Fury: Heavy Downpours to Lash South Bengal

Coastal and South Bengal districts are bracing for heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensifies, per an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announcement on Wednesday.

Starting from noon on October 2, Kolkata will witness moderate rains with isolated heavy showers. However, coastal districts such as South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur are expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall, continuing over two days.

Although widespread rainfall is anticipated across South Bengal, the showers are forecasted to be more intense in specific areas, particularly along the coastlines. The monsoon remains active until mid-October, contributing to the sustained precipitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)