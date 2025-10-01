Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

Kamlesh Kumar Pant, a 1993-batch IAS officer, will serve as additional chief secretary revenue-cum-financial commissioner, forest, home and vigilance, financial commissioner appeals, and chairman, HP State Pollution Control Board. After his retirement on Tuesday, the state government appointed former chief secretary Saxena as the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:35 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Gupta, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, presently under transfer as chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, has been given the additional charge of chief secretary, an official notification said on Wednesday.

The order, which came a day after former chief secretary Prabodh Saxena superannuated on Tuesday after availing a six-month extension, said Gupta is now posted as additional chief secretary (town and country planning and housing), relieving Devesh Kumar, a 1998-batch IAS officer. Gupta will also hold additional charge as chief secretary, the order said.

Additional Chief Secretary (tribal development) Onkar Chand Sharma, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has been given additional charge as chairman-cum-managing director, Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation Ltd., a charge earlier held by Gupta. Kamlesh Kumar Pant, a 1993-batch IAS officer, will serve as additional chief secretary (revenue)-cum-financial commissioner, forest, home and vigilance, financial commissioner (appeals), and chairman, HP State Pollution Control Board. After his retirement on Tuesday, the state government appointed former chief secretary Saxena as the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

 India
2
Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

 United States
3
US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

 Global
4
UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025