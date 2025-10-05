Tension Builds Ahead of Murbe Port Public Hearing
Ahead of a public hearing for the Murbe Port project in Palghar, police have increased security due to protests. Opposition from locals centers on alleged flaws in the Environmental Impact Assessment and concerns over environmental and social impacts, including displacement and coastal damage.
In anticipation of a crucial public hearing for the proposed Murbe Port project in Palghar district, police have intensified security measures, deploying additional forces to manage potential unrest.
This action follows a protest held on Saturday at Boisar MIDC, where inhabitants from Murbe village and nearby areas voiced vehement opposition to the project.
Concerns stem from accusations that the Environmental Impact Assessment report is flawed, coupled with fears that the development could displace traditional fishing communities and harm the coastal ecosystem.
Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh has urged participants to maintain peace and adhere to legal frameworks while expressing their views during the hearing.
