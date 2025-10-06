Left Menu

Green Triumph: Himachal Pradesh Expands Forest Cover by 1,227 sq km

Himachal Pradesh has successfully increased its forest cover by 1,227.35 sq km over two decades, marking it as one of India's greenest states. The growth is attributed to community participation, sustainable practices, and government initiatives aimed at afforestation and ecological restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:28 IST
Green Triumph: Himachal Pradesh Expands Forest Cover by 1,227 sq km
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant environmental achievement, Himachal Pradesh has increased its forest cover by 1,227.35 sq km over the past 20 years, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This growth underscores the state's commitment to ecological sustainability and its status as a leading green state in India.

The bi-annual Forest Survey of India highlights a rise in forest cover from 14,353 sq km in 2003 to 15,580.4 sq km in 2023. Additionally, the tree cover expanded by 364.07 sq km within the same period, marking a substantial ecological gain for the state.

Key factors driving this progress include successful large-scale plantation initiatives, participatory forestry management, and the collaboration of local communities. Initiatives like Joint Forest Management and new Participatory Forest Restoration Schemes have empowered residents, boosting forest ownership and ecological benefits significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States
4
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025