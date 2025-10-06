Green Triumph: Himachal Pradesh Expands Forest Cover by 1,227 sq km

In a significant environmental achievement, Himachal Pradesh has increased its forest cover by 1,227.35 sq km over the past 20 years, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This growth underscores the state's commitment to ecological sustainability and its status as a leading green state in India.

The bi-annual Forest Survey of India highlights a rise in forest cover from 14,353 sq km in 2003 to 15,580.4 sq km in 2023. Additionally, the tree cover expanded by 364.07 sq km within the same period, marking a substantial ecological gain for the state.

Key factors driving this progress include successful large-scale plantation initiatives, participatory forestry management, and the collaboration of local communities. Initiatives like Joint Forest Management and new Participatory Forest Restoration Schemes have empowered residents, boosting forest ownership and ecological benefits significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)