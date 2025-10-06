Left Menu

Himachal's Monsoon Road Recovery: Gearing Up for Winter

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Secretary, Sanjay Gupta, led a review meeting to assess the progress of road restoration efforts following monsoon damage. The meeting stressed the urgency of repairing 120 affected roads, ensuring the Kiratpur-Manali Highway remains open, and preparing for winter. Collaboration with IIT Ropar aims to enhance infrastructure resilience.

At a recent review meeting, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta took stock of the ongoing road restoration efforts damaged by the recent monsoon rains. He emphasized the priority of repairing 120 affected roads to ensure traffic movement remains unhindered before the onset of winter.

The chief secretary instructed officials to expedite their efforts and reopen most roads by the month's end. Additionally, directives were issued to the Regional Officer of NHAI to maintain at least two operational lanes on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway, despite the damage from the rains.

With a focus on smooth connectivity during the winter season, Gupta urged departments to complete necessary preparations, including snow removal plans. The PWD Secretary highlighted collaborations with IIT Ropar, emphasizing climate-resilient infrastructure to address the growing climate challenges in the state.

