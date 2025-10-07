IAEA Scientist Christina Vlachou Leads Global Efforts to Ensure Food Safety

From a young girl fascinated by the chemistry of everyday life to a leader in international food safety, Christina Vlachou’s journey embodies the essence of scientific curiosity, perseverance, and global collaboration. As the Head of the Joint FAO/IAEA Food Safety and Control Laboratory in Seibersdorf, Austria, she stands at the forefront of ensuring that food reaching global markets is safe, authentic, and free from contamination.

Her story is part of the IAEA’s initiative to highlight the diverse career paths supporting its mission of “Atoms for Peace and Development”, inspiring young people—especially women—to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and in STEM-adjacent fields that impact everyday life.

Early Inspiration: A Passion for Chemistry

“Food is emotional, and food sustains life. It is at the heart of our cultures, our lives, and our health,” says Vlachou, reflecting on her motivation to link science with human well-being.

Growing up in Thessaloniki, Greece, Vlachou discovered her love for chemistry at just ten years old. “I loved classroom experiments and wanted to understand what matter was composed of,” she recalls. This curiosity led her to pursue a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, where she discovered the field that would define her career: food chemistry.

“It was a revelation,” she says. “I realized how chemistry connects with nutrition, health, and safety — everything that sustains human life.”

After graduation, she joined the wine and spirits distillation industry, working in research and development. The experience gave her valuable insight into food regulation, product quality control, and compliance with safety standards, which would later prove critical in her transition to public service.

Safeguarding Food at the Border

Vlachou’s dedication to scientific excellence led her to pursue a PhD in chemistry, balancing her studies with motherhood and laboratory work — a challenge she met with determination. She later joined the General Chemical State Laboratory in Thessaloniki, a crucial hub for food inspection and regulatory compliance.

As a chemist in a port city central to European trade, Vlachou was responsible for analyzing imported and domestic food samples for contaminants, ensuring that products met safety standards before entering the market.

She vividly recalls uncovering a case of lead chromate adulteration in a shipment of turmeric — a toxic compound illegally used to enhance color. “Lead chromate looks similar to turmeric but is highly poisonous. We immediately alerted the EU’s food safety network, preventing further imports,” she says.

Her role demonstrated how science directly protects public health, turning laboratory findings into life-saving interventions across borders.

Commitment to Continuous Learning

Even as she advanced professionally, Vlachou’s passion for lifelong learning remained strong. She pursued a master’s degree in quality assurance, gaining deeper insight into the critical role of laboratory standards in production and manufacturing processes.

Her quest for knowledge continued with a second master’s in toxicology in 2015, earning her the designation of European Registered Toxicologist. “Understanding toxicology allowed me to bridge chemistry with human health,” she notes. “It deepened my appreciation for the impact of chemical safety on everyday life.”

In 2018, she was selected for a food risk assessment fellowship with the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) at the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety, where she specialized in data analysis, risk communication, and science-based decision-making. “That experience sharpened my ability to interpret complex data and assess risks—skills that are essential for modern food safety policy,” she says.

Leading at the Joint FAO/IAEA Food Safety and Control Laboratory

Today, Vlachou leads an international team at the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, applying nuclear and complementary technologies to ensure food safety, traceability, and authenticity. Her laboratory develops methods to detect contaminants, toxins, adulterants, and heavy metals in global food products.

From authenticating olive oil and coffee beans to detecting lead in fruit juice or toxins in pistachios, her team’s research supports countries in improving food quality, boosting exports, and protecting consumers.

The lab also plays a central role in tackling emerging global challenges, such as:

Microplastic contamination in the food chain.

Antimicrobial resistance in agriculture and livestock.

Food fraud prevention through isotopic and molecular techniques.

Radiation-based methods for detecting harmful pathogens and ensuring product safety.

“Our work safeguards both economies and consumers,” Vlachou explains. “By applying science to policy, we ensure that trade, health, and environmental protection go hand in hand.”

She attributes her success to teamwork and collaboration, praising her colleagues across the IAEA and FAO: “My team is amazing — it’s truly rewarding to work with such passionate professionals tackling global food safety challenges.”

Mentorship, Equality, and Inspiring Future Scientists

Beyond her laboratory achievements, Vlachou is deeply committed to gender equality in science. Her career, marked by perseverance and interdisciplinary learning, reflects the importance of supporting women in technical fields.

“For young people in STEM — especially young women — my advice is simple: learn broadly, build technical skills, and practice constantly. Every bit of curiosity can lead to discovery.”

Her journey exemplifies the IAEA’s vision of inclusive excellence, where diverse talent drives innovation and global impact.

The IAEA’s Commitment to Gender Equality

The IAEA actively promotes gender balance and equal participation in science and technology. Two flagship initiatives exemplify this commitment:

Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme (MSCFP) – launched in 2020 , the fellowship provides scholarships for women pursuing master’s degrees in nuclear-related fields , helping build a new generation of women nuclear professionals.

Lise Meitner Programme – introduced in March 2023, it offers early- and mid-career women scientists multi-week training visits to nuclear facilities, promoting hands-on experience, mentorship, and professional development.

Through these initiatives and its gender-inclusive policies, the IAEA is working to ensure that women like Vlachou have the resources, mentorship, and opportunities needed to thrive and lead.

A Life Dedicated to Science and Humanity

Christina Vlachou’s story illustrates how science serves society — from the chemistry classroom to the international laboratory bench. Her leadership at the IAEA-FAO Food Safety and Control Laboratory demonstrates that when expertise, curiosity, and compassion intersect, science becomes a force for peace, progress, and public good.