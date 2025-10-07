Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms and Heavy Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds, to affect parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next five days, until October 11. According to the IMD, heavy rains are expected in isolated regions of Rayalaseema.

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) are poised to experience thunderstorms and powerful gusty winds. The department predicts wind speeds could reach up to 40 km per hour in isolated areas, with the most significant rainfall expected in Rayalaseema between October 9 and 11.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a red alert for Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Kakinada districts for Tuesday, cautioning residents of moderate to heavy rainfall with lightning. Orange and yellow alerts have been released for several other districts, emphasizing the need for vigilance during evening hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)