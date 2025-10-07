Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms and Heavy Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds for Andhra Pradesh until October 11. Rayalaseema will experience isolated heavy rain, while thunderstorms will affect North Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra. The State Disaster Management Authority has issued alerts across several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:49 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds, to affect parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next five days, until October 11. According to the IMD, heavy rains are expected in isolated regions of Rayalaseema.

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) are poised to experience thunderstorms and powerful gusty winds. The department predicts wind speeds could reach up to 40 km per hour in isolated areas, with the most significant rainfall expected in Rayalaseema between October 9 and 11.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a red alert for Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Kakinada districts for Tuesday, cautioning residents of moderate to heavy rainfall with lightning. Orange and yellow alerts have been released for several other districts, emphasizing the need for vigilance during evening hours.

