Unveiling Metabolic Mysteries: New Genes Discovery Offers Health Insights

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have traced nearly 750 genes that play a significant role in human metabolism, influencing 250 molecules such as lipids and amino acids in the blood. This discovery holds potential for application across diverse ancestries and genders.

Conducted by a collaborative team from the Berlin Institute of Health and Queen Mary University in London, the study analyzed genetic data from 450,000 individuals of different ancestries in the UK Biobank. Published in Nature Genetics, the study reveals similarities in gene activity across these groups.

The researchers identified genes not previously linked to metabolism, offering fresh insights into metabolic pathways and health. Notably, the study highlights genes overlapping with disease susceptibility, opening doors to new preventive medicine avenues, especially in combating heart diseases.

