Unveiling Metabolic Mysteries: New Genes Discovery Offers Health Insights

A study spearheaded by researchers at the Berlin Institute of Health and Queen Mary University has identified around 750 genes affecting human metabolism. This breakthrough, which could apply across various ancestries and genders, highlights new potential in understanding metabolic pathways and disease risks, potentially aiding medication development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking study, researchers have traced nearly 750 genes that play a significant role in human metabolism, influencing 250 molecules such as lipids and amino acids in the blood. This discovery holds potential for application across diverse ancestries and genders.

Conducted by a collaborative team from the Berlin Institute of Health and Queen Mary University in London, the study analyzed genetic data from 450,000 individuals of different ancestries in the UK Biobank. Published in Nature Genetics, the study reveals similarities in gene activity across these groups.

The researchers identified genes not previously linked to metabolism, offering fresh insights into metabolic pathways and health. Notably, the study highlights genes overlapping with disease susceptibility, opening doors to new preventive medicine avenues, especially in combating heart diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

