Powerful Quake Shakes Papua New Guinea City During Ceremony

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Lae, Papua New Guinea's second-largest city, causing panic during a ceremony but no immediate damage. The quake, felt in the capital Port Moresby, led to chaotic scenes as people rushed to exits. No tsunami warning was issued post-quake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook the vicinity of Lae, Papua New Guinea's second-largest city, on Tuesday night, causing panic among hundreds gathered for a memorial ceremony, though no damage was immediately reported.

The epicenter of the quake, located 26 kilometers from Lae, where over 76,000 people reside, disrupted a service honoring the late local governor. The quake's force startled many, prompting urgent evacuations.

While the tremor induced widespread fear, particularly as it struck during a crowded event, officials confirmed the absence of a tsunami warning. Previous quakes have caused significant damage in the region, highlighting the nation's vulnerability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

