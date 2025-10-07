Modi's Mumbai Visit: A Leap for Transport and Strategic Partnerships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make significant strides in India's infrastructure and international relations during his two-day visit to Maharashtra. On the agenda is the inauguration of the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3, promising to transform urban transport.

Adding a tech-savvy edge, Modi will launch 'Mumbai One,' India's first integrated common mobility app designed for seamless travel across 11 public transport systems. Meanwhile, Modi will host UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as part of efforts to deepen the India-UK strategic partnership, echoing their Vision 2035 Roadmap.

The two leaders will address the upcoming Global Fintech Fest, focusing on the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Amid high-level meetings, industry leaders and policymakers will explore new opportunities in trade, technology, and innovation, bolstering economic ties between the two nations.

