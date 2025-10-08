Left Menu

Tata Housing Achieves Over Rs 1,000 Crore Sales in New Bengaluru Township

Tata Housing has reported strong sales in its latest project, Varnam Phase I, a part of the Carnatica township in Bengaluru. Since its launch in August 2025, the residential venture has achieved sales worth over Rs 1,000 crore, marking a significant success driven by effective marketing strategies.

Tata Housing, a prominent real estate firm, announced on Wednesday that it has reached a milestone with sales exceeding Rs 1,000 crore in its new Bengaluru residential project.

The project, Varnam Phase I, is part of the ambitious 'Carnatica' township covering over 135 acres. Since its launch in August 2025, it has seen impressive sales, with 377 units sold out of 582 apartments and additional townhouses also bought.

According to Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd, Bengaluru's premium housing market is experiencing a transformation, and Tata's integrated township model is at the forefront, combining lifestyle, sustainability, and long-term value.

