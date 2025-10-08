Entrepreneurial Spirit: A Game-Changer in Climate Adaptation

A senior official from the Ministry of Environment stresses the importance of entrepreneurial participation in climate adaptation projects, citing this as a critical gap in existing policy frameworks.

Speaking at a High-Level Roundtable on Adaptation Finance, Abhishek Acharya of the MoEFCC explained that market systems need to evolve to incorporate private sector initiatives. He noted that adaptation is not devoid of profit opportunities and that marketable frameworks can help mobilize investment and innovation.

Experts at the roundtable also discussed challenges in accessing global climate funds, emphasizing the importance of reforming rigid modalities like the Green Climate Fund. Local governance empowerment was identified as crucial for implementing effective adaptation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)