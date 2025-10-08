Groundbreaking Metal–Organic Frameworks Earn 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

In a significant achievement, Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi have been honored with the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their groundbreaking development of metal–organic frameworks. These innovative materials boast large internal spaces that serve like hotel rooms for guest molecules, enabling their entry and exit.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences conferred the honor, recognizing the scientists' work in creating molecular architectures that facilitate flow and storage of gases and other chemicals. This breakthrough offers substantial contributions to environmental solutions, including water extraction from desert air and carbon dioxide capture.

This award marks the third Nobel Prize announced this year, following the traditional sequence after those for medicine and physics. The chemistry award celebrates cutting-edge discoveries, maintaining its prestigious legacy since the prizes were established by Alfred Nobel in 1901.

(With inputs from agencies.)