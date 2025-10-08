Left Menu

Groundbreaking Metal–Organic Frameworks Earn 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their pioneering work on metal–organic frameworks. These novel materials possess large internal cavities allowing storage and flow of gases and chemicals, offering solutions for environmental challenges like water harvesting and carbon capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:52 IST
Groundbreaking Metal–Organic Frameworks Earn 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant achievement, Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi have been honored with the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their groundbreaking development of metal–organic frameworks. These innovative materials boast large internal spaces that serve like hotel rooms for guest molecules, enabling their entry and exit.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences conferred the honor, recognizing the scientists' work in creating molecular architectures that facilitate flow and storage of gases and other chemicals. This breakthrough offers substantial contributions to environmental solutions, including water extraction from desert air and carbon dioxide capture.

This award marks the third Nobel Prize announced this year, following the traditional sequence after those for medicine and physics. The chemistry award celebrates cutting-edge discoveries, maintaining its prestigious legacy since the prizes were established by Alfred Nobel in 1901.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
All Eyes on Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister's Grand Visit Preparations

All Eyes on Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister's Grand Visit Preparations

 India
2
Bihar NDA Alliance Erupts in Seat Sharing Row Ahead of Elections

Bihar NDA Alliance Erupts in Seat Sharing Row Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Cape Verde's World Cup Dreams Hang in the Balance

Cape Verde's World Cup Dreams Hang in the Balance

 Global
4
Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025