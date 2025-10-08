Revolutionizing Chemistry: Molecular Architects Win Nobel

In a groundbreaking achievement, scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Their pioneering work in developing a novel form of molecular architecture has paved the way for tackling pressing global issues like climate change and water scarcity.

The laureates' research focuses on metal-organic frameworks, which create large porous structures that enable the capture and storage of gases, water harvesting from arid air, and other environmental solutions. This innovation has been likened to Hermione's magical handbag, capable of storing significant gas volumes in compact spaces.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences acknowledged this advancement as a remarkable contribution to chemistry, providing chemists with fresh avenues to address contemporary challenges. This year's win continues the tradition of the Nobel Prize honoring transformative achievements since its inception by Alfred Nobel in 1901.

(With inputs from agencies.)