Left Menu

Nagamalai Hillock: A New Gem in Tamil Nadu's Biodiversity Heritage

The Tamil Nadu government recently designated Nagamalai hillock in Erode district as the fourth Biodiversity Heritage Site under the Biological Diversity Act. This location, rich in ecological, archaeological, and cultural significance, joins other sites like Arittapatti and Elathur Lake, reinforcing Tamil Nadu's conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:18 IST
Nagamalai Hillock: A New Gem in Tamil Nadu's Biodiversity Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Tamil Nadu has announced the Nagamalai hillock in Erode district as its fourth Biodiversity Heritage Site, as per the Biological Diversity Act of 2002.

This follows earlier designations such as Arittapatti and Elathur Lake, reflecting a robust commitment to preserving ecologically significant areas.

Nagamalai hillock not only holds ecological importance but also harbors archaeological and cultural treasures, including Iron Age relics and ancient artefacts, underscoring the state's dedication to conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
All Eyes on Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister's Grand Visit Preparations

All Eyes on Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister's Grand Visit Preparations

 India
2
Bihar NDA Alliance Erupts in Seat Sharing Row Ahead of Elections

Bihar NDA Alliance Erupts in Seat Sharing Row Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Cape Verde's World Cup Dreams Hang in the Balance

Cape Verde's World Cup Dreams Hang in the Balance

 Global
4
Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025