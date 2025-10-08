Nagamalai Hillock: A New Gem in Tamil Nadu's Biodiversity Heritage
The Tamil Nadu government recently designated Nagamalai hillock in Erode district as the fourth Biodiversity Heritage Site under the Biological Diversity Act. This location, rich in ecological, archaeological, and cultural significance, joins other sites like Arittapatti and Elathur Lake, reinforcing Tamil Nadu's conservation efforts.
The government of Tamil Nadu has announced the Nagamalai hillock in Erode district as its fourth Biodiversity Heritage Site, as per the Biological Diversity Act of 2002.
This follows earlier designations such as Arittapatti and Elathur Lake, reflecting a robust commitment to preserving ecologically significant areas.
Nagamalai hillock not only holds ecological importance but also harbors archaeological and cultural treasures, including Iron Age relics and ancient artefacts, underscoring the state's dedication to conservation.
