Nagamalai Hillock: A New Gem in Tamil Nadu's Biodiversity Heritage

The government of Tamil Nadu has announced the Nagamalai hillock in Erode district as its fourth Biodiversity Heritage Site, as per the Biological Diversity Act of 2002.

This follows earlier designations such as Arittapatti and Elathur Lake, reflecting a robust commitment to preserving ecologically significant areas.

Nagamalai hillock not only holds ecological importance but also harbors archaeological and cultural treasures, including Iron Age relics and ancient artefacts, underscoring the state's dedication to conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)