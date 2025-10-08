Left Menu

Membrane Group India Secures $50M Investment to Elevate Water Treatment Solutions

Membrane Group India Pvt Ltd has received a $50 million investment from GEF Capital Partners' South Asia Growth Fund III. The funds will enhance capabilities in ultrapure water and wastewater treatment systems for industries like solar photovoltaics and semiconductors, and support innovative resource recovery solutions and technology-driven growth.

  • Country:
  • India

Membrane Group India Pvt Ltd has announced securing a substantial investment of $50 million from GEF Capital Partners' South Asia Growth Fund III. This significant financial infusion is dedicated to advancing the company's process water and wastewater treatment capabilities.

The investment will be pivotal in delivering ultrapure water (UPW), wastewater treatment, water reclamation, and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems. These developments will cater to high-growth sectors, including solar photovoltaics, semiconductors, microelectronics, and advanced manufacturing.

Chairman M M Narang emphasized the company's mission to build a technology-driven and climate-responsible organization, while GEF Capital Partners underscored the importance of sustainable solutions in the critical Indian market.

