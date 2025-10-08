Left Menu

Tiger Attack in Pilibhit: Man Survives Forest Encounter

A man named Amar Saxena was injured in a tiger attack while riding a motorcycle in the Mala forest range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Uttar Pradesh. He is in stable condition at the hospital. The forest department is increasing surveillance to ensure public safety.

Updated: 08-10-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A man identified as Amar Saxena sustained injuries after a tiger attack in the Mala forest range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Uttar Pradesh, officials reported on Wednesday.

The attack happened on Tuesday evening near the Siddh Baba temple on the Madhotanda road. The tiger ambushed Saxena and his companion Chhatrapal while they were riding a motorcycle back to Pilibhit.

The district hospital, where Saxena is receiving treatment, confirmed his condition is stable. Authorities have heightened surveillance in the area and urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel through forest routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

