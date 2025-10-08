Revolutionizing Mumbai Commutes: 'Mumbai One' App Launches

In a significant move towards streamlining public transportation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the 'Mumbai One' mobile app, offering commuters a seamless travel experience across various transport systems in Mumbai.

Hailed as India's first integrated common mobility platform, the app eliminates the need for multiple tickets, allowing users to travel by metro, buses, monorail, and local trains with a single QR-based digital ticket. While it does not support 'season' or return tickets for suburban trains, it facilitates cashless transactions and provides travel guides and safety features.

Developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the app supports 11 transport operators and enables multimodal journey planning. With an expected rapid growth in users, this initiative is a leap towards the government's vision of 'One Nation, One Mobility'.