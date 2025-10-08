Wild Boars on the Loose: Deadly Attacks in West Bengal

In West Bengal's Coochbehar district, two individuals lost their lives following attacks by wild boars that swam across the swollen Torsha river. The deceased, Kashikanta Burman and Dhiren Burman, were attacked on separate occasions while working in fields, as confirmed by a senior official.

The intrusion of wild boars and other animals such as sambar deer, rhinos, and pythons into human habitats is attributed to heavy rainfall that has flooded large areas, forcing these creatures out of their natural environments.

Authorities have urged villagers in Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts to remain vigilant as wildlife continues to encroach into populated areas due to the adverse weather conditions.

