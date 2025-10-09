Left Menu

Rescue Operation Success in Safdarjung Enclave Building Collapse

Four individuals were rescued after a basement wall collapsed in an under-construction building in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave. The Delhi Fire Service received an emergency call at 6:09 pm and coordinated a rescue operation with the Delhi Police. Injured victims were transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:51 IST
In a swift rescue operation, four people were safely extricated from an under-construction building after a basement wall collapsed in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Thursday evening. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) responded promptly to the emergency call received at 6:09 pm.

According to officials, five individuals were initially reported trapped under the debris. However, one person was already rescued by locals before the DFS vehicles arrived on the scene. The remaining four were subsequently rescued by DFS teams, with crucial support from the Delhi Police.

The injured workers have been transported to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical attention. Construction was ongoing when the incident occurred, causing a portion of the wall to cave in and trap workers inside.

