West Bengal Mobilizes Massive Relief Efforts Amid Northern Deluge

Amid devastating floods and landslides in North Bengal, the West Bengal government has swiftly disbursed over Rs 3 crore in immediate relief and an additional Rs 1.6 crore in ex-gratia for families who lost members.

Efforts include the distribution of tarpaulins, garment sets, and disaster kits, with 10,000 people sheltered in relief camps and essential items provided via subsidized outlets. Farmers affected by crop loss are urged to seek compensation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is overseeing the situation, visiting affected areas, while various state departments work to assess damage and restore infrastructure.

