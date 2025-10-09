West Bengal Mobilizes Massive Relief Efforts Amid Northern Deluge
The West Bengal government has disbursed over Rs 3 crore in immediate relief and Rs 1.6 crore in ex-gratia for families affected by recent floods and landslides in the northern state. Relief camps, compensation for crop loss, and subsidized outlets have been established to aid the affected communities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid devastating floods and landslides in North Bengal, the West Bengal government has swiftly disbursed over Rs 3 crore in immediate relief and an additional Rs 1.6 crore in ex-gratia for families who lost members.
Efforts include the distribution of tarpaulins, garment sets, and disaster kits, with 10,000 people sheltered in relief camps and essential items provided via subsidized outlets. Farmers affected by crop loss are urged to seek compensation.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is overseeing the situation, visiting affected areas, while various state departments work to assess damage and restore infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh HC Orders Compensation in Custodial Death Case
Rs 21.63 Lakh Compensation Granted in 2019 Road Accident Case
Putin Pledges Compensation for Azerbaijan Airlines Tragedy
Exploring the Controversies Behind Elon Musk's Record-Breaking Compensation Package
Supreme Court's Guiding Light: Balancing Compassion and Regulation in Railway Compensation