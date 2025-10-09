Left Menu

West Bengal Mobilizes Massive Relief Efforts Amid Northern Deluge

The West Bengal government has disbursed over Rs 3 crore in immediate relief and Rs 1.6 crore in ex-gratia for families affected by recent floods and landslides in the northern state. Relief camps, compensation for crop loss, and subsidized outlets have been established to aid the affected communities.

Updated: 09-10-2025 22:15 IST
West Bengal Mobilizes Massive Relief Efforts Amid Northern Deluge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid devastating floods and landslides in North Bengal, the West Bengal government has swiftly disbursed over Rs 3 crore in immediate relief and an additional Rs 1.6 crore in ex-gratia for families who lost members.

Efforts include the distribution of tarpaulins, garment sets, and disaster kits, with 10,000 people sheltered in relief camps and essential items provided via subsidized outlets. Farmers affected by crop loss are urged to seek compensation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is overseeing the situation, visiting affected areas, while various state departments work to assess damage and restore infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

