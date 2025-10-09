Left Menu

Reviving East Delhi's Cultural Legacy: A New Era for Trans Yamuna Development

The Trans Yamuna Development Board is exploring plans to revive a long-stalled socio-cultural centre project in East Delhi, akin to the India Habitat Centre. This project, initially proposed over two decades ago, aims to enhance cultural infrastructure but has faced land and funding challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:51 IST
The newly reconstituted Trans Yamuna Development Board is actively pursuing plans to resurrect a long-dormant socio-cultural center project in East Delhi. Intended to be modeled after the iconic India Habitat Centre, the project has languished unfinished for over twenty years.

The prime land slated for the centre, currently used for event rentals, is under verification for its designated purpose. Initiated in the early 2000s, the project remains incomplete and sidelined due to unconfirmed land status and funding delays.

Headed by BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Board, with 16 MLAs, seeks funding in the current financial year and aims to move forward following the essential budgetary commitments, as they look to invigorate the area's cultural landscape.

