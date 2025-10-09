Reviving East Delhi's Cultural Legacy: A New Era for Trans Yamuna Development

The newly reconstituted Trans Yamuna Development Board is actively pursuing plans to resurrect a long-dormant socio-cultural center project in East Delhi. Intended to be modeled after the iconic India Habitat Centre, the project has languished unfinished for over twenty years.

The prime land slated for the centre, currently used for event rentals, is under verification for its designated purpose. Initiated in the early 2000s, the project remains incomplete and sidelined due to unconfirmed land status and funding delays.

Headed by BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Board, with 16 MLAs, seeks funding in the current financial year and aims to move forward following the essential budgetary commitments, as they look to invigorate the area's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)