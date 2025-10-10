Left Menu

Innovative Chemistry Breakthroughs: The Nobel-Winning 'Hermione's Handbag' Materials

Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi received the 2025 Nobel chemistry prize for their development of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). These innovative materials feature large spaces allowing the flow of gases and chemicals, aiding in climate change mitigation and fresh water scarcity solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 02:26 IST
In a landmark achievement, scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi have been awarded the 2025 Nobel chemistry prize for their groundbreaking work in molecular architecture. Their innovations hold immense potential for addressing global issues.

The chemists were recognized for developing metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), a novel type of material characterized by expansive spaces that facilitate the passage of gases and chemicals. These materials stand out for their ability to harvest water from arid environments and capture carbon emissions, making them a crucial tool in combating climate change.

The trio's work also underscores the potential of MOFs in storing toxic gases, providing a safe and efficient method for containment. This versatile use of molecular frameworks not only showcases the ingenuity behind modern scientific advancement but also offers practical solutions to some of humanity's pressing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

