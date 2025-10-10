Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Mindanao, Potential Tsunami Looms

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Mindanao region in the Philippines, prompting a tsunami warning for areas within 300 km of the epicenter. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre initially recorded the quake at 7.2 magnitude, and it originated at a depth of 58 km.

10-10-2025
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 shook the Mindanao region of the Philippines on Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake, which occurred at a depth of 58 kilometers, has prompted a tsunami threat issued by the U.S. Tsunami Warning System. Hazardous tsunami waves could affect coastal areas within 300 kilometers of the quake's epicenter.

The EMSC initially reported the magnitude as 7.2, before adjusting it to 7.4.

