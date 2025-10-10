Powerful Quake Hits Philippines, Spurs Tsunami Warnings for Asia-Pacific

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 hit offshore in southern Philippines on Friday morning, according to the country's seismology agency. The quake prompted tsunami alerts across several nations, urging residents in coastal vicinities to seek higher ground due to potential hazardous waves.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System identified a threat of hazardous waves for areas within 300 km of the epicenter. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr confirmed that rescue teams stand ready to respond once safe conditions are verified, as authorities currently assess the on-ground situation.

Following advisories from Phivolcs, residents along central and southern Philippine coastlines are relocating to safer areas, with anticipation of waves over a meter above usual tide levels. This quake follows two weeks after another deadly one in Cebu, underscoring the nation's seismic vulnerability along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire'.